Man with “crazy eyes” fires shots in South Lubbock Friday night

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man described as having “crazy eyes” fired four rounds into the air Friday night, a police report says.

The report states that a man who had been drinking since 9:30 a.m. heard gunshots “somewhere around 66th and University” and pulled out his pistol, firing four rounds into the air. The man then took out his shotgun and fired two shells into the air. The incident happened around 9 p.m.

The suspect’s roommate says the two of them then drove to Skooners and the suspect pointed his pistol at the roommate while in the parking lot. The roommate described the man as having “crazy eyes” and said he had been acting “aggressive and paranoid” all day.

Police has not yet located the suspect.