Man with gun arrested at the South Plains Fair Saturday, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man with a gun was arrested at the South Plains Fair Saturday evening, a Lubbock Police Department report revealed.

The incident was reported just after 8:00 p.m.

According to the report, an off-duty officer was informed by another officer of a man with a gun.

A witness told LPD the suspect dropped a firearm, picked it up and then ran through the fairgrounds, the report said.

The off-duty officer later located the suspect, grabbed his arm and began questioning him about the firearm.

The suspect told the officer he had a firearm inside his backpack.

The officer took possession of the backpack, located the gun and placed the suspect in handcuffs.

The suspect was then taken outside the fairgrounds to a patrol unit and then to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

The suspect was later identified as Miguel Saez (Saenz).

EverythingLubbock.com reached to the South Plains Fair requesting a comment on the incident. We’ll provided their response if one is provided.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Lubbock Police Department report spelled the suspect’s last name as Saenz. However, Lubbock County Detention Center records spelled his last name as Saez.

