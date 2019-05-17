Man with gun breaks up brawl in Lubbock fast food drive-thru

Scott Olson/Getty Images

LUBBOCK, Texas -- According to a police report, the Lubbock Police Department responded to Wendy's on the 2400 block of 19th street when an angry customer attacked an employee through the drive-thru window, and a man with a gun intervened to stop it.

The police report said it was just a few minutes after midnight on May 14.

The employee said she was attacked at first by one suspect, then two and eventually three, in the drive-thru after one of the suspects did not receive part of her order, according to the report.

The suspect then demanded she receive a free drink due to the inconvenience, but the employee said no, the police report said.

The victim said the suspect approached the drive-thru window on foot and began threatening to beat her up. The victim said she closed the drive-thru window but the suspect opened it and tried to hit her.

During the struggle the police report said the suspect pulled the victim partially out the window.

While the two employees were trying to keep the victim from being pulled through the window by the suspects, one of the employees was hit in the face, the victim stated.

When a police officer reviewed the security footage, the officer found a discrepancy in the story.

The video showed the suspect and victim arguing with the suspect raising her hands towards the victim.

However, the victim struck the suspect first.

An unknown person who was in the drive-thru pulled out a gun and told the suspects to leave the employees alone, according to a police report.

Police observed scratches and bruises on the employees.

At the time of the police report, officers had not yet identified the suspects or the man with the gun.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to police asking for updates.