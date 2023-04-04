LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday around 6:00 p.m., a man was caught on camera taking money from a Lubbock County business, according to a social media post from Blazing Bouncers.

The owner told EverythingLubbock.com he was seeking help to identify the suspect who he said used his two young boys as a cover.

It was “disturbing that he is doing it with his boys,” said the owner.

“I don’t care about getting the money back,” said the owner. “The real sad part was he used his boys.”

The owner also expressed the safety concerns he had for his employees and the town because of this incident.

Thank you to everyone who is sharing and discussing the incident that occurred at Blazing Bouncers on April 3rd. We greatly appreciate all of the help in this matter.

We live in a great city and with the absolute best people in the world! However, no matter where you live there will always be those who try to take advantage of others. So, we pursue this matter with your help to protect our customers, employees and neighbors.

We work hard here at Blazing Bouncers to provide a fun and safe place for you and your family to enjoy. We will never stop that pursuit. We believe in the power of community. Together we are stronger.