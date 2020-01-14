Man with life-threatening bacteria needs help from the community

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Monday, a local business asked for help from the community to help a young man who is suffering from a life-threatening medical condition.

Tanner Rodrigues started feeling sick three weeks ago, according to his mother, Lisa Hall. Hall owns Woody’s Brick Oven Pizza.

At first, the family thought it was a common cold, but over the weekend he started feeling worse. So, he went to the Emergency Room and was given the diagnosis of endocarditis. That’s an infection of the inner lining of the heart.

His mom said Tanner’s organs are shutting down and they don’t think they can do the open heart surgery he needs.

A GoFundMe page to benefit Tanner said, “They will be flying him to Dallas to get multiple surgeries done and will undergo weeks of treatment and healing.”

Hall said his liver and bowels are shutting down and Dallas is refusing to take him now.

“This family is fantastic and I have a lot of love and respect for them and I have only been working for them for a short time and just keep them in your thoughts and prayers and do your part,” said Jenn Alanis, who is helping manage the family business.

They have a GoFundMe set up here or you can make donations at the restaurant. Even stop by Nana’s Kitchen near 50th street and Slide Road, cake sales will be donated to help with medical costs.