LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced administration changes on Friday afternoon, which will take effect on August 26.

LPD said, “The reason for this change is to allow for a shift in administrative duties and oversight…”

It will also, “… provide the opportunity for the Administration Bureau Assistant Chief to focus on a number of critical, multimillion dollar capital improvement projects.”

According to LPD, some of the projects are the completion of a new headquarters, the implementation of a new computer aided dispatch system and contract negotiations for new body-worn cameras.

All officers holding the interchangeable rank of Deputy Chief or Captain will be called Deputy Chief.

The announcement did not mention the recent controversy over 911 calls. When asked about it, LPD said the changes are not related to 911 or attempts to improve 911 abandoned calls.

In July, the Lubbock Professional Police Association, specifically in reference to 911, said, “The mayor and city council have taken an active role in public safety, and we have full confidence they will ensure that the necessary corrective actions will be taken.”

The following is the full text of the statement from LPD:

The Lubbock Police Department is pleased to announce the following changes to its bureau level reporting structure and division level leadership assignments effective August 26th, 2023:

The Administration Support Division, which consist of the Information Support Unit, Records Unit, and the Communications Unit, will be retitled as the Operation Support Division

The Operation Support Division, and all of its existing units will shift to the Investigations Bureau, and report to the Investigations Bureau Assistant Chief

The reason for this change is to allow for a shift in administrative duties and oversight of these elements, as well as provide the opportunity for the Administration Bureau Assistant Chief to focus on a number of critical, multimillion dollar capital improvement projects. These projects include:

Completion of Police Headquarters facility

Completion of the Property & Evidence and Forensic Investigations facility

Full implementation of the new Computer Aided Dispatch and Records Management System for the police department

Evaluation, contract negotiation and implementation of a new body worn, in-car and interview room camera system. To include the move to an unlimited “cloud storage” platform, an upgrade to the department’s less-lethal “TASER” device and implementation of virtual de-escalation training capabilities

To begin initial assessment and blocking for the future needs of a state of the art academy and training facility

Additionally, all members currently holding the interchangeable rank and title of Deputy Chief and/or Captain, will be recognized and carry the title of Deputy Chief moving forward. The reason for this change is to ensure all personnel at the Division Commander rank, are all viewed as equal in status and authority throughout the department.

Finally, after almost three years in their current assignments, multiple deputy chiefs will be taking on new division chiefs’ roles. This rotation of assignments provides an opportunity for personal and professional growth of the individual commander, as well as a new experience, perspective, and a fresh set of eyes on how each element of this department works toward the common goals of the department. New assignments are listed below:

Deputy Chief Leath McClure – transfer to – East Patrol Division Station

Deputy Chief Jeanelle Wadkins – transfer to – South Patrol Division Station

Deputy Chief Joshua Crouch – transfer to – Criminal Investigations Division

Deputy Chief Jason Skrabanek – transfer to – Special Operations Division

Deputy Chief Jon Tutino – transfer to – Operations Support Division

These changes all serve a valuable purpose for the growth and sustainability of the Lubbock Police Department’s leadership team.