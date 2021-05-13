Manager says over $8,000 stolen from local bar

LUBBOCK Texas – Bar 806, located at 1806 Clovis Road, was broken into Sunday and had over $8,000 stolen, according to the bar’s manager.

The manager said they hope the public will be able to identify the person responsible or that the person will come forward.

The manager, who goes by Bama, said the incident happened around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning after the bar had already shut down. Bama said that night, the bar hosted a fundraiser for a family who was close to eviction.

“What we do is we will take a portion of the proceeds that come into Bar 806 and we give it back to the community,” said Bama, “When they took from Bar 806, they didn’t steal from the business owner. They took from the community.”

Isaiah Ramos said he was upset when he heard about the incident. Ramos said Bama had helped with funeral expenses for his friend TeeJay Bailey who was shot at another Lubbock bar in early April.

“[Bama has] done quite a bit, a lot more than anyone has to, definitely went out of his way,” said Ramos, “He basically gave us the club for a week and we cooked all week there, and he had pool tournaments.”

Bama said because the individual knew where the money was located, he thinks it could be someone he knows.

“If they come to my door and the money is there, all is forgiven,” said Bama,”I know it’s a shot in the dark thinking someone is going to return the money but it doesn’t hurt to ask.”

Bama said he is offering a reward for anyone who comes forward with information to help catch the person who stole the money.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lubbock Crime Line at 806-741-1000.