Mandela Washington Fellowship returning to Texas Tech

Texas Tech University is proud to announce its selection as an Institute Partner for the 2020 Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders. Beginning in mid-June, Texas Tech will host 25 of Africa’s bright, emerging Public Management leaders for a six-week Leadership Institute, sponsored by the U.S. Department of State.

The Mandela Washington Fellowship, the flagship program of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), empowers young African leaders through academic coursework, leadership training, mentoring, networking, professional opportunities and local community engagement. YALI was created in 2010 and is celebrating its 10th anniversary supporting young Africans as they spur economic growth and prosperity, strengthen democratic governance and enhance peace and security across Africa.

Since 2014, through the Mandela Washington Fellowship, the U.S. Department of State has supported nearly 4,400 young leaders from across Sub-Saharan Africa to develop their leadership skills and foster connections and collaboration with U.S. professionals. The cohort of Fellows hosted by Texas Tech will be part of a group of 700 Mandela Washington Fellows hosted at 27 educational institutions across the United States. This summer, all Fellows will receive a letter from President Donald Trump welcoming them to the United States for their program.

At the conclusion of their Leadership Institutes, these exceptional young leaders will convene in Washington, D.C., for the Mandela Washington Fellowship Summit, where they will take part in networking and panel discussions with each other and with U.S. leaders from the public, private and nonprofit sectors. Following the summit, up to 70 competitively selected Fellows will participate in four weeks of professional development at U.S. non-governmental organizations, private companies and government agencies.

Funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and implemented by IREX, Leadership Institutes will offer programs to challenge, motivate and empower young leaders from Africa.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to host the next generation of African leaders again in 2020,” said Sukant Misra, vice provost for international affairs. “Texas Tech University hosted the Mandela Washington Fellowship in 2017 and 2019, and it was an enriching experience for both the Fellows and for us. We look forward to another year of programming to help our African youth leaders hone their leadership skills.”

Fellows will connect with local partners through site visits and collaborative projects. The Texas Tech Mandela Washington Fellows from previous years have worked extensively with United Way, the South Plains Food Bank, the Lubbock Police Department and several other organizations within the Lubbock community. There will be numerous opportunities throughout the six-week program for both Texas Tech and Lubbock community members to meet and network with the 2020 cohort.

For additional information about the Mandela Washington Fellowship Leadership Institute at Texas Tech, contact Nitasha Misra or visit the website.

