Mannheim Steamroller coming to The Buddy Holly Hall in 2021

The holiday magic of Mannheim Steamroller has become the hallmark of the holidays and a tradition for multi-generational families. Now the tour will make a stop in Lubbock next year for Mannheim Steamroller Christmas live on December 29, 2021, at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.

While 2020 is the first year that the group is unable to tour in 35 years, 2021 will reunite the #1 Christmas music artist in history with its legion of long-time fans.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. (CT). Tickets range in price from $55.00 to $80.00 plus taxes and fees and may be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com and The Buddy Holly Hall Box Office via phone at (806) 79-BUDDY (792-8339).

Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller, announced the group will once again bring their annual holiday concert tour to fans throughout the country in 2021.

“2020 was the first time in 35 years we did not perform our Christmas tour. And we couldn’t be more excited to know that we will reunite with our many fans in 2021, sharing the Mannheim Steamroller Christmas experience,” Davis said. Davis’ hallmark tour will begin on November 16th, 2021 and run through December 30th, 2021. Two traveling ensembles will hold performances in cities across the country.

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” said Davis. “Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year and we can’t wait to see them again in 2021.”

Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which went on to become one of the industry’s largest independent record labels. A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, 30 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CD’s have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard’s Seasonal Chart every year.

Next year’s show will feature favorite original classic Christmas hits from the first Mannheim Steamroller Christmas album,along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce Tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis is co-produced by MagicSpace Entertainment. The company is headed by Lee D. Marshall, Joe Marsh, John Ballard, Steve Boulay, Dave Stinson and Kristy Maple and has been producing and presenting national tours, Broadway shows, concerts and museum exhibits worldwide for over 35 years. Offices are located in Park City, UT.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences (The Buddy Holly Hall) is a performing arts center committed to enriching the lives of those who live in Lubbock and the South Plains through the presentation of the highest quality local, national and international entertainment and arts education.

The Buddy Holly Hall is owned by the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) and is operated and managed by ASM Global. Please visit our website at www.buddyhollyhall.com for information and updates about shows, concerts, events and more.

About Chip Davis and Mannheim Steamroller

From his longtime home in Omaha, Neb., Mannheim Steamroller creator and founder Chip Davis makes innovative music inspired by the sounds of another age. This former teacher and jingle writer founded the music industry’s largest independent recording label, American Gramaphone, in 1974 when industry executives said Davis’ innovative 18th century instrumental rock sound would never sell. In addition to a Grammy Award, Davis is largely credited with establishing the New Age music category.

His first Christmas album in 1984, revolutionized the making and marketing of holiday music, the album’s success made Christmas records a “must do” for all music artists. With more than 30 million Christmas albums sold, Davis is the #1-selling Christmas artist of all time with Elvis coming in at a distant 17 million holiday records sold. Having 19 gold, 8 multi-platinum and 4 platinum-certified records, Davis is among an elite group of music artists with this number of RIAA records. He is also one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the music industry, offering a rich array of lifestyle products on www.mannheimsteamroller.com including hot chocolate, food, apparel and novelty items. His latest achievement is creating a cutting-edge psychoacoustic technology that is being used in major medical institutions such as Mayo Clinic.

About ASM Global

ASM Global was formed in October 2019 from the merger of AEG Facilities, the global innovator in live entertainment venues, and SMG, the gold standard in event management. ASM Global is a venue management powerhouse that spans five continents, 14 countries and more than 300 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibit centers, and performing arts venues. As the world’s most trusted venue manager, ASM Global provides venue strategy and management, sales, marketing, event booking and programming, construction and design consulting, and pre-opening services. Among the venues in our portfolio are landmark facilities such as McCormick Place & Soldier Field in Chicago, the Los Angeles Convention Center, Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans and the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Conference Centre in Shenzhen, China. ASM Global also offers food and beverage operations through its concessions and catering companies.

