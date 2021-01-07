Man’s form of income is stolen from his driveway

LUBBOCK, Texas — One Lubbock man is asking the community to help him recover his stolen trailer.

Steven Suniga, the owner of the trailer, said he had stepped out momentarily to run errands, and when he returned home, he found his trailer gone. Suniga said there were thousands of dollars of DJ equipment inside, which he uses to help support his family.

“I’m currently unemployed. I was in the oil field, and I’ve been out for a year,” said Suniga, “It’s a sad day when people will take away your livelihood and the things you work so hard for, for your family and yourself.”

Suniga said his neighbor witnessed the incident. His neighbor Tom Baker said he wasn’t sure if the two men taking the trailer were friends of Suniga.

“When I saw how fast they pulled out and I heard the noise the trailer made. I got real suspicious,” said Suniga,” but by then, it was too late. They were already down the street.”

Baker said he saw the whole thing happen but unfortunately cannot identify the suspects.

“I recognize that they were probably my height or shorter, but other than that, they were wearing masks because of the pandemic, and I really didn’t see much about them,” said Baker.

If you have any information on the suspects or the trailer contact the Lubbock Police Department Crime Line at 806-741-1000.