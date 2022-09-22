LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man had his scooter stolen at gunpoint from a Family Dollar on Saturday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the police report, officers were called to the Family Dollar in the 300 block of 50th street.

The police report said the victim was sitting outside the store charging his electric scooter when he was approached by three suspects.

The victim told police one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The suspects then stole the scooter and the charging block and left the scene.

As of Thursday afternoon, the suspects had not been located.