LUBBOCK, Texas — In response to an open records request, Lubbock County provided information Friday about the arrest of Devorian Dewayne Johnson, 21, Tuesday for manslaughter. However, much of the case remains closed off from public view.

Here is what we can say and how we know it.

EverythingLubbock.com began the process of requesting records shortly after Johnson’s arrest. However, officials said the records would only be released after an official written request.

Just a few details were released Friday.

The date of the offense was January 27, 2018. At that time, Johnson would have been 16, meaning the original charge against him was a juvenile case.

Officials have not provided details on the manslaughter, and EverythingLubbock.com was able to find a particular police statement in our archives. We made an additional open records request to Lubbock Police and will not publicly tie Johnson’s name to the statement until we can get additional confirmation.

One year before his arrest (almost to the day), Johnson was named as an adult in an arrest warrant for “application to revoke probation.” The ARP case said Johnson took a deal in early 2019 for a 10-year term of probation.

In July 2021, prosecutors documented allegations of failing to meet the terms of probation and requested an arrest warrant. The ARP was filed against him after he became an adult.

Police responded Tuesday to a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of Avenue Q where they located Johnson.

Officers charged him with tampering, failure to ID as a fugitive, possessing less than two ounces of marijuana, public intoxication, and a previous warrant for no driver license.

On the manslaughter charge, Johnson remained in jail without bond Friday evening.