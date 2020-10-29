Many in Lubbock and South Plains still without power Thursday – impact of winter storm

LUBBOCK, Texas — Late Thursday morning, Lubbock Power and Light reported 90 outages in the city — down from more than 3,100 at about 8:00 p.m. Wednesday night. Xcel reported 41,000 homes or businesses without power across much of West Texas on Thursday morning.

There were nearly 46,000 homes or businesses statewide without power late Thursday morning. Most of those in the South Plains, Panhandle or Texoma regions of the state.

Lyntegar Electric Cooperative reported more than 3,600 customer out. South Plains Electric Cooperative reported more than 3100 confirmed members without power plus another 5400 or more predicted customers without power.

The following is a statement from Xcel:

More than 600 line personnel working Xcel Energy outages as Winter Storm Billy moves on

AMARILLO, Texas (Oct. 29, 2020) – The northern parts of Xcel Energy’s Texas service area saw a significant increase in outages during the overnight hours after much of the area received a blanket of heavy, wet snow on top of previous accumulations of ice.

As of Thursday morning, 41,000 customers were without power, most of which were in the Texas Panhandle. Xcel Energy has moved in additional employees and contractors and now has more than 600 field personnel working on restoration efforts. Additional appeals for help from neighboring utilities have been made.

Communities in Texas that remain without power are Allison, Canadian, Crosbyton, Kress, McLean, Miami, Mobeetie, Silverton, Stinnett, Vega and Washburn. Heavy icing on Tuesday combined with last evening’s snow and wind have damaged more than 100 power line structures on key lines delivering power into the communities, and crews will need to rebuild these lines before power can be completely restored. Estimated restoration times are not yet available, but the company expects to make good progress today now that the weather system has moved out of the area.

Xcel Energy greatly appreciates the continued patience and understanding of customers and communities. Crews will be working around the clock to restore service to all communities affected by this storm.

Customers who have lost power because of a downed service line to their home or business should check for damage to the mast, which is a pipe mounted to an outside wall that holds electric wires and is connected to the meter. If there are damages to the mast, customers will need to contact a licensed electrician to make repairs before Xcel Energy can restore service.

Customers may find outage tips and safety on Xcel Energy’s Storm Center page of xcelenergy.com.