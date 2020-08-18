Many seek out counseling and therapy during COVID-19 pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — Over the past few months, therapists and counselors have experienced an increased amount of patients contacting them for services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marriage and family therapist Mark White, part of Dr. White and Associates, P.C., said the fear and uncertainty has added another layer of stress of people’s daily lives.

“What we’ve been seeing a lot of is people with their normal circumstances and the problems we typically see,” White said, “but they’ve been exacerbated by the fact we’ve got COVID combinations, we’ve got masks and we’ve got all the things that come along with the isolation.”

While this pandemic is new territory for all, White said they are doing what they can to create a calm environment where people can deconstruct their own thoughts.

“We help them process through it in a way that helps them understand themselves their circumstance and how they want to very thoughtfully respond to their circumstance.”

He stressed the importance of parents being proactive when it comes to working with their children during this time.

Cassie Jackson, mother of three, said counseling has helped her and her family work through many pandemic-related issues that have come up.

“We have a seven, eleven and twelve year old, and the seven year old didn’t understand why he couldn’t play with his friends,” she said. “And didn’t understand why were weren’t going to his cousins house and to grandma’s house.”

Jackson said counseling helped her son work through those issues, and said she even feels like she has developed personally. She said she’s figured out new ways to bridge the gaps that exist at work and with her kids.

Dr. White stressed the importance of growing through the experience and helping one another through the uncertainty.

“[You need to help] each other identify the positive side, the truth, and to be an encouragement that ‘this too shall pass,’ [and] we won’t be in this situation forever,” he said.