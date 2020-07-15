March Primary runoff election, July 14, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas — In the July 14 runoff for the March Primary elections, Tom Brummett and Douglass Freitag are in the runoff for 140th District Court in Lubbock. Kara Darnell and Phillip Hays are in the runoff for 99th District Court in Lubbock.

After early voting, Hays was ahead over Darnell in the early vote by 59% to 41%. Freitag was leading over Brummett by 59% to 41%.

In some of the early results statewide (which will updated several times throughout the evening), Steven Denny was trailing Larry Doss in the runoff for 7th Circuit Court of Appeals by a margin of 19,118 to 25,198. (Keep in mind those are the statewide numbers. Local numbers are below).

The results below for the 7th Circuit are LOCAL only.