Marine convicted for death of Logan Melgar, Green Beret from Lubbock and Frenship graduate

FILE – This undated photo provided by the U.S. Army shows U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar Green Beret, who died from non-combat related injuries in Mali in June 2017. (U.S. Army via AP, File)

A military court on Thursday convicted U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant Mario Madera-Rodriguez for his participation in the killing of Army Green Beret Logan Melgar. Melgar was a graduate of Frenship High School and a graduate of Texas Tech before becoming a Green Beret.

Melgar was found dead in 2017 while serving in the African country of Mali.

Madera-Rodriguez was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, hazing, false statements, and two conspiracy counts. He face more than 27 years in prison along with dishonorable discharge.

The defense counsel argued that Madera-Rodriguez only played a minor role in the situation and should not be convicted.

Three others pleaded guilty to crimes resulting in Melgar’s death.

SEAL Tony DeDolph pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years.

SEAL Adam Matthews and Marine Kevin Maxwell Jr. made plea deals and were sentenced to one year in military prison.

In 2017, the Daily Beast reported that Melgar found SEALs pocketing money from an informant fund and refused to go along in exchange for a cut of the money.

Other accounts describe Melgar “slighting” other service members in some way.

Either way, four service members broke into his room, bound him with duct tape and put him in a chokehold until he lost consciousness.

One SEAL who spoke to CBS News on the condition of revealing his name said, “Melgar was a warrior. He was a good guy. Those are the kind of guys we need in the military, and we’re not going to purge out the bad ones unless we all stand up together to get them out.”

Sentencing is expected to come in the next week.