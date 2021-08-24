Marine raises funds to help Afghan translator, his family start a new life

LUBBOCK, Texas — A local U.S. Marine is raising funds to help an Afghanistan translator and his family build a new life after the U.S.’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Ryan Schalles, a Lubbock Texas native, said he joined the Marine Corps right out of high school, and he was deployed to Afghanistan in 2012.

“We had linguists and interpreters who were with us, and Omar was attached to my squad, so I got to know him very well,” said Schalles. “After I left, we stayed in contact.”

Schalles said he tried to help Omar submit a special visa given to U.S. interpreters in 2013, but the process was drawn out, and they didn’t hear any updates until 2018.

“They ended up denying it because the minimum time you have to serve is 12 months. He served 11 months and [some days],” said Schalles. “But the thing is, he didn’t leave the job. It was during the drawdown during the Obama administration [and] they didn’t have any position for him anymore.”

As the U.S began to withdraw from Afghanistan recently, Schalles said there was a new refugee application Omar asked him to fill out on his behalf as an American Citizen.

“We filled out the application and worked with some other marines… I got letters of recommendations for him,” said Schalles, “Obliviously, Kabul fell, and he wasn’t able to get a visa because all the embassies closed.”

Schalles said created a GoFundMe to help Omar, his wife and two children get a plane ticket and for them to have funds as they waited for his visa to go through.

“Without a doubt, Omar and the other interpreters saved our lives like tenfold,” said Schalles. “They had radios, and they would be able to listen to the Taliban talk to each other and coordinate attack on U.S. forces. So before the attack–we know it was coming–how my people they had, what kind of weapons and what to expect … they saved a lot of American lives.”

Schalles said someone in the U.S. military helped facilitate getting Omar and his family to the Afghanistan airport, and they were taken to the United Arab Emirates.

“The hardest part in getting somebody out right now is getting someone into the airport,” said Schalles. “All the gates are guarded by both Taliban and U.S. military and unless you have a visa or proof or you’re on the U.S. state department’s list … it’s almost impossible unless you have a golden ticket to be able to get in.”

Omar said he started working as a translator to help the U.S. in 2011.

“I decided to join as a translator to eradicate extremism from my county, to help my country, to help the U.S. to reach the goal and somehow help my country with that,” said Omar.

Omar said it was not easy to leave Afghanistan but said he had to protect himself and his family.

“I experienced the threat [from the Taliban],” said Omar, “They come to my door and knock on my door every morning, and they were asking for me. I was lucky that I didn’t open the door [otherwise] they could have killed me on the spot.”

Omar said he has no trust in the Taliban, who claim things will be different.

“They are extremists and will be extremists forever,” said Omar, “They will never change, they will torture people, they will kill people, especially those who have supported America’s mission in Afghanistan.”

Omar said he is glad to be safe with his family in the UAE but that he doesn’t know what will happen next or how long it will be before he and his family are relocated. Omar said he’s grateful to the American people who have helped him.

“I’d like to thank [Ryan and his wife] and all the other people and their efforts to save me and my family,” said Omar. “A lot of people in that are still in Afghanistan that are looking for hope for something that will save their life. I wish that America will do something for them and do something for them as well.”