Marines begin passing out Toys for Tots

LUBBOCK, Texas — Toys for Tots are collecting donations in the West End shopping center located off 34th Street. A ton of shops have bright purple and white posters in their windows where people can drop off toys.

Greco Real Estate’s Director of Marketing, Javier Loera, said they’ve been working with Toys for Tots for years, and it’s a great cause for the community.

“This is just a fantastic way to give back,” Loera said.

Greco Real Estate is just one of many businesses in the south plains chipping in to help an admirable community cause.

“Regardless of the situation or the circumstances, there’s always going to be kids that need it,” Loera said. “There are going to be families in need, and toys for tots does a great job doing that across the South Plains. So, we’re happy to be a part of it.”

Michael Postar owns affordable storage and provides a place for the Marines to house, organize and hand out toys to families.

“It’s all about the kids,” Postar said. “So, every kid needs to at least open one or if not more presents from Santa Claus. It is just amazing to see the smile on the kid’s faces. That’s why everybody does this.”

One of the Marines joining in the efforts this year is Mario Garcia. He’s been a part of the tradition for the past three years and said they’ve received a lot of help and generous donations.

“We were able to get tablets from amazon,” Garcia said. “So, now we are able to give those out … Everyone kind of loves them, to be honest.”

Donations are being accepted through Friday in the West End shopping center. There is also a chance to donate during the Miracle Parade on Saturday.