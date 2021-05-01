Mark Adams announces Lubbock basketball camps

LUBBOCK, Texas — New Texas Tech men’s basketball coach Mark Adams will host basketball camps in Lubbock this summer, he announced on Twitter Saturday.

Mark Adams Basketball camp dates have been released! Registration will open Thursday, May 6th! Check back next week for more details! pic.twitter.com/lexEF86Rig — Mark Adams (@CoachAdams_TTU) May 1, 2021

The camps will be hosted at the Womble Facility, the United Supermarkets Arena Practice Gym and the Texas Tech Rec Center. Registration opens on May 6.

There will be a “Rowdy Raiders” camp for boys aged 4-7 years old and a “kids camp” for kids in kindergarten through 12th grade on June 21-24.

The Rowdy Raiders camp costs $250 per camper. The price for the kids camp is $390 per camper.

Adams is also hosting a “Team Camp” that will go from July 30-August 1. The camp is open for teams with high school-aged players and costs $100 per player.

The camps will feature former Texas Tech players Zach Smith, Tariq Owens and Aaron Ross.