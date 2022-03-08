LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech’s Mark Adams was picked coach of the year in a close vote. Adams got eight votes, one more than Baylor coach Scott Drew, who won each of the previous two seasons. First-year Iowa State coach TJ Otzelberger got the other two votes after the Cyclones went from two wins last year to 20.

Adams was promoted to head coach at his alma mater after Chris Beard left for Texas. The 14th-ranked Red Raiders (23-7), who went from unranked the first five polls to as high as ninth, finished 18-0 at home.

Coach of the year — Mark Adams, Texas Tech.

Player of the year — Ochai Agbaji, Kansas.

Newcomer of the year — Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State.

(Story by the AP, but edited to a shorter form by EverythingLubbock.com)