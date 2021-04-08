Mark Adams says Chris Beard recruited him “as hard as anybody” to get on the plane

LUBBOCK, Texas – Brand new Texas Tech Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mark Adams said in a press conference Thursday that Chris Beard recruited him “as hard as anybody.”

Beard, on April 1, got on a plane from Lubbock to Austin. The poorly kept secret was that any assistant coaches on the plane with Beard were going with him to UT Austin.

Adams said, “He recruited me as hard as anybody to go down to Texas, and … you know when we get on that plane with him — and well — you know…”

Adams said no. And since then he was named as the Red Raider coach – taking the sideline spot Beard left behind.

“I was told, first of all, he gave me a middle seat and wanted me to wear orange,” Adams said. “And I didn’t want to do either one of those.”

“Texas Tech is where I want to be coach,” Adams said. “But [Beard] made a real hard push which I appreciate. I was flattered by that.”

“But I want to stay here.”

“I want to take that chance to be the next head coach, and obviously, it worked out,” Adams said.

The new Red Raider coach will earn $10 million over five years. He also has a coaching salary pool of $1.5 million per year for assistant coaches.

On Wednesday, Adams said Sean Sutton would remain on staff with the Red Raiders. Portland State announced that its head coach Barret Peery will join Texas Tech as an associate head coach.

Another related development on Thursday, Terrence Shannon, Jr. said he would enter the NBA draft but still maintain his eligibility to play for Texas Tech.