Mark Adams to be next Texas Tech basketball coach

LUBBOCK, Texas — Mark Adams will be the next Texas Tech men’s basketball head coach, Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt announced Monday.

Red Raider Nation – your Head Men’s Basketball Coach, Mark Adams. Press conference tomorrow. ⁦⁩ #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/Bk32ArxxQk — Kirby Hocutt (@kirbyhocutt) April 6, 2021

Adams was a top assistant under Chris Beard, where he anchored the “no middle” defense that held opponents under 65 points per game in each of the last four seasons.

Several former Red Raiders, including Davide Moretti, Matt Mooney, Tariq Owens and Norense Odiase tweeted support for Adams to get the job.

The position came open on April 1 when Chris Beard left Texas Tech to be the coach at the University of Texas.

Beard joined the Longhorns after their previous coach, Shaka Smart, left to take Marquette’s head coaching position. Texas was upset by Abilene Christian in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Smart’s final season.

While he was in Lubbock, Beard brought the Texas Tech men’s basketball program to new highs. The Red Raiders made each of the last three NCAA Tournaments and went all the way to the national title game in 2019.

ESPN reported that Milwaukee Bucks assistant and former Texas Tech player Darvin Ham interviewed for the job. The Athletic mentioned North Texas coach Grant McCasland and Abilene Christian’s Joe Golding as candidates as well.

After Beard’s departure, ESPN reported that Kyler Edwards and Micah Peavy would transfer and Adam Zagoria reported that Marcus Santos-Silva would transfer. Forward Kevin McCullar announced Monday that he was staying with Texas Tech.