LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock councilman for District Three, Mark Brayer, announced his bid for mayor on Wednesday morning.

In a press release from McBrayer’s campaign, the mayoral candidate said he cares deeply about Lubbock “and the people who call it home.”

McBrayer is the thrid person to announce their bid for mayor after Adam Hernandez and Steve Massengale.

“That is why I have decided to run for Mayor. Serving on the City Council has taught me that a good leader must have a listening ear and that trust is earned by hearing first and then standing up for what is most important to citizens and taxpayers,” McBrayer said.

McBrayer and his wife have lived in the Hub City for more than 60 years, and he says his service is grounded in Lubbock values and focused on Lubbock’s future.”

“What is most important to citizens is keeping them safe and delivering basic, core city services, McBrayer said. “This means supporting our police and firemen, maintaining our streets and critical infrastructure, and enforcing city zoning laws and codes.”