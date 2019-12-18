Mark McBrayer to announce candidacy for 99th District Court

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Mark McBrayer campaign:

Lubbock attorney Mark McBrayer [will] announce his campaign for Judge of the 99th District Court.

Thursday, December 19th

4:00 p.m.

Red Zone Café

3602 Slide Road

Mark grew up in Lubbock, graduated from Texas Tech, got married, and he and his wife, Cindy, raised their two children here. Before going to Tech Law School, Mark served as a youth minister and then owned and operated two Lubbock businesses for 17 years. After graduating in the top 10% of his law school class, Mark served as a law clerk for Lubbock’s federal judge, Sam Cummings, before going into private practice for the past 14 years. He is a partner with the law firm of Crenshaw, Dupree and Milam, one of Lubbock’s oldest and most respected law firms.

Mark will be introduced by Phil Johnson, recently retired Texas Supreme Court Justice, who is also being honored [Wednesday] evening by the Lubbock Area Republican Women for his years on the bench as a conservative jurist.

(News release from the Mark McBrayer campaign)