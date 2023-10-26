LUBBOCK, Texas — One of many family traditions during the most wonderful time of the year is watching holiday TV specials. From classic animated favorites to a Mariah Carey concert, CBS will show something for everyone in Lubbock this holiday season.

Here is the schedule for this special programming on KLBK 13:

Thursday, Nov. 23

The Thanksgiving Day Parade — 8 a.m.

Friday, Nov. 24

The Greatest @HomeVideos — 8 p.m.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer — 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 2

Reindeer In Here — 8 p.m.

Robbie The Reindeer — 9 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 4

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week — 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 9

Byron Allen Presents A Merry Soulful Christmas — 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 5

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week — 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 7

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week — 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 8

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week — 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15

National Christmas Tree Lighting — 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Frosty The Snowman — 9 p.m.

Frosty Returns — 9:30 p.m.

“Frosty the Snowman” hasn’t melted after all these years. (AP Photo/HO/Classic Media)

Monday, Dec. 18

The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week — 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 22

The 25th Annual A Home For The Holidays — 8 p.m.

Fit For Christmas — 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 24

When Christmas Was Young — 9 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 25

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All — 9 p.m.

Mariah Carey, seen here performing her Christmas hits in 2019, has teamed with McDonald’s for the brand’s latest celebrity-backed promotion. (Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

Friday, Dec. 29

Must Love Christmas — 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash — 7:30 p.m.

Gather the family, make some hot cocoa and get ready for a joyous and heartwarming time as you enjoy these fantastic CBS holiday specials.