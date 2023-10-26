LUBBOCK, Texas — One of many family traditions during the most wonderful time of the year is watching holiday TV specials. From classic animated favorites to a Mariah Carey concert, CBS will show something for everyone in Lubbock this holiday season.
Here is the schedule for this special programming on KLBK 13:
Thursday, Nov. 23
The Thanksgiving Day Parade — 8 a.m.
Friday, Nov. 24
The Greatest @HomeVideos — 8 p.m.
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer — 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 2
Reindeer In Here — 8 p.m.
Robbie The Reindeer — 9 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 4
The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week — 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 9
Byron Allen Presents A Merry Soulful Christmas — 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 5
The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week — 9 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 7
The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week — 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 8
The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week — 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 15
National Christmas Tree Lighting — 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 16
Frosty The Snowman — 9 p.m.
Frosty Returns — 9:30 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 18
The Price Is Right At Night Christmas Week — 8 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 22
The 25th Annual A Home For The Holidays — 8 p.m.
Fit For Christmas — 9 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 24
When Christmas Was Young — 9 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 25
Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All — 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 29
Must Love Christmas — 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash — 7:30 p.m.
Gather the family, make some hot cocoa and get ready for a joyous and heartwarming time as you enjoy these fantastic CBS holiday specials.