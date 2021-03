LUBBOCK, Texas -- Lubbock Police released new details about the Sunday shooting on the 1100 block of East Rice Street where a 3-year-old shot their 5-year-old sibling. Police said three children were sitting in a parked car next to another car their father was working on.

"We had a 3-year-old who was able to get a gun out of a console in a vehicle, who accidentally shot their 5-year-old sibling in a vehicle," said Lubbock Police Public Information Office Allison Matherly.