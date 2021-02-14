Market Street and United employees work through extreme weather conditions

LUBBOCK, Texas — With most folks staying inside on Sunday as temperatures dropped below 20 degrees, Market Street and United employees continued working outside in the frigid temperatures.

“It’s West Texas, so you never really know what your going to get” said employee Karter Ripley. “The most challenging part is keeping up with the elements.”

Unlike most supermarkets, their employees assist with carrying groceries to the customer’s car and even loading up their trunk without the customer having to get out of their vehicle.

“We take in orders that you place online, and we shop it for you,” said Street Side Shopper Cameron Flocte. “So all you have to do is come pick it up.”

For employees like Flocte and Ripley, it’s all about making their customers’ lives easier.

“The pace is a little bit faster, you want to get people in and out” said Ripley.

A seamless routine they have gotten used to throughout the rollercoaster of temperatures West Texas offers.

“It’s nice to help people no matter what conditions it is,” said Flocte. “On a day like today it satisfies me to help these people.”