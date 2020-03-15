Market Street changes hours, no longer open 24 hours

LUBBOCK, Texas — Market Street is changing its hours, United Supermarkets told everythinglubbock.com on Saturday.

The Market Street locations on 50th Street and 19th Street will now open at 6:00 a.m. and close at 11:00 p.m. Previously, they were open 24 hours.

The pharmacy at the 50th Street location will be open 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. At the 19th Street location, pharmacy hours will be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, but the drive-through will remain open 24 hours.

United said this decision was made so its workers would have time to re-stock the shelves and clean the store.

United said the change would be in effect until further notice.

This news comes after H.E.B. and Kroger announced new hours for their stores.

United Supermarkets sent the following as a press release:

Effective immediately, these Market Street stores normally open 24-hours daily will close at 11 p.m. and re-open at 6 a.m. The change in store hours will give our team members an opportunity to clean stores and restock shelves. These hours will remain until further notice. More information regarding The United Family’s efforts during the coronavirus outbreak can be found at https://www.theunitedfamily.com/coronavirus/