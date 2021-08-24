Market Street Director explains why some stores have gaps on their shelves

LUBBOCK, Texas — It may be a bit alarming when there are noticeable gaps in between products on the shelves. Market Street’s Store Director Allen Smith said it’s not as much of a shortage as a change in priority.

“We may not be getting the gatorades in, but we are getting Powerades in, or we may not be getting the Powerades in, but we’re getting the gatorades,” Smith said.

Over the last year, grocery stores across the country have had to overcome labor shortages, manufacturing setbacks, all during high volume demand.

While grocery stores report not experiencing anything remotely compared to the toilet paper crisis of 2020, there are some items more difficult to stock than others.

“So what we’re trying to do at the store level,” Smith said. “We have some products of some certain kind in the store, so that our guests and you know our shoppers know that we have that products available for them.”

Smith said their first priority is to make sure they always have substitutes available. Stores managers and warehouses are making small changes like rotating brands or ordering more of one label when another one is temporarily unavailable.

“Since last year we really haven’t seen a shortage of a product. We’ve seen a hit or miss of products here and there. But nothing like it was before,” Smith said.