Market Street hosting Eat-Well Live-Well Expo this weekend in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from The United Family:

Market Street will host its first Health and Wellness Expo event of 2020, with a goal of giving guests an opportunity to eat well and live well in the new year.

The expo will take place on Saturday, January 11 and Sunday, January 12 from 11 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Guests will be able to explore various food demonstrations and learn more about hand-picked products.

In addition, guests will also have a chance to chat with a registered dietitian about living 80/20 in 2020, a program centered around eating mindfully 80 percent of the time, while indulging only 20 percent of the time. The goal of the program is to allow guests to maintain a sustainable, healthy lifestyle, while enjoying their favorite foods.

Guests can learn more about this program by visiting happyandnourished.com.

WHEN:

January 11-12

11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Market Street

4425 19th St.

Lubbock, TX. 79407



Market Street

4205 98th St.

Lubbock, TX. 79423



Market Street

3405 50th St.

Lubbock, TX. 79413

About The United Family®

In its 104th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 53 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and their distribution center in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 94 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC. For more information, please visit www.unitedtexas.com.

(News release from The United Family)