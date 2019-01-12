Market Street hosting their Eat Well Live Well Expo this weekend

(Photo provided by The United Family)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from The United Family:

Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 12-13, registered dietitians from the Market Street health and wellness team are transforming all Market Street locations in Texas and New Mexico into the first-ever Eat Well Live Well Expo, a mecca for those looking to jump start a healthy 2019.

Look for product samples, meal planning tips and recipe demos from every department in the store. Hundreds of the latest and greatest products will on display as wellness experts will provide shopping tips for the entire family, including meal plans created by Market Street registered dietitians.

Guests can explore meal prep solutions like Plated prepared family meal kits, healthy snack options like MaraNatha no stir creamy almond butter, and enticing produce like raspberry oranges. Corporate dietitians will be available in most locations to help navigate diet trends and discuss the best options for eating and living well. For times and locations when corporate dietitians will be on-site guests can visit www.happyandnourished.com/dietitianvisits.

WHEN :

Saturday, Jan. 12 and Sunday, Jan. 13

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

WHERE :

All Market Street locations in Texas and New Mexico

