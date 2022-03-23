LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The United Family:

Market Street will host its “Special Events” Expo at all Texas Market Street locations on March 26 and 27 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day. This annual event is an opportunity for guests across Texas and New Mexico to sample different products and see what is available for their next special occasion!

A few of the items that are included in the expo range from items in the deli to the market to bakery and more. Some of the foods being sampled include bakery items like berry Chantilly cake, macarons, chocolate-dipped strawberries and Texas brownies. There will also be a variety of deli platters of crudité, chilled salmon, finger & tea sandwiches, mini croissants, stuffed mushrooms and antipasto skewers and more.

“This expo is really an opportunity for our guests to see just how many options we have for their next special event” said Tony Crumpton, CMO for the United Family. “With busy seasons like wedding, prom and graduation right around the corner, we want to ensure guests know that we have countless options and products that will make their next special occasion the best one yet.”

Market Street encourages guests to visit their local Market Street this Saturday or Sunday to find treats for everyone to sample.

