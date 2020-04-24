Market Street locations to sell Evie Mae’s BBQ & Las Brisas in stores, all money goes to restaurants

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from United Supermarkets:

Market Street is bringing some of your favorite restaurant meals to your neighborhood store in Lubbock. As part of an effort to serve local restaurants closed due to the COVID-19, Market Street is offering meals from Evie Mae’s Pit Barbeque and Las Brisas beginning today. All proceeds will go to the restaurant.

“A young entrepreneur began United Supermarkets 104-years ago as a small family-owned grocery store, surviving the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression. We love the entrepreneurial spirit of our local restaurants and wanted to find a way to support them,” said Robert Taylor, CEO of The United Family.

Chris Wilson, director of innovation/corporate chef for The United Family, said, “These restaurants are local favorites who have closed their doors to do what is right for our community during this pandemic. We wanted to offer an outlet for the favorites coming from their kitchens.”

“We are all in this together in the food industry. A trained kitchen staff is an investment, so we are glad to provide a sales outlet to keep these neighbors working,” said Rick Clark, director of food services.

The meals are available in the Ready Meals section at all Lubbock Market Street locations. More restaurants may be coming online soon.

