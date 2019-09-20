Market Street Opens Starbucks at 98th and Quaker Location

The following is a press release from the United Family:

Market Street proudly announces the grand opening of Starbucks at the store located at 4205 98th Street, on Monday, September 23rd.

Market Street guests can enjoy item from the full menu while shopping or stopping in for a quick treat. Along with a warm and welcoming atmosphere, this particular location will be the first Starbucks in a United Family store to have a nitro cold brew machine for guests to enjoy.

Starbucks will operate from 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m., seven days a week.

In honor of its opening, Starbucks will hold several specials throughout the first three weeks of its operation; beginning with a special for a two dollar grande beverage all day, starting September 23rd and lasting until September 28th. Beginning September 29th through October 5th, guests will have an opportunity to receive a free pastry with the purchase of any beverage, and from October 6th through the 12th, breakfast sandwiches will be offered at two dollars, all day.

