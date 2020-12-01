Market Street shooting suspect Robert Baker appears in court, asks for lower bond

LUBBOCK, Texas — Murder suspect Robert Joseph Baker appeared in court on Monday for a bond-reduction hearing. Baker is charged with murder in the shooting death of Jason Douglass Holloway, 44, on November 8.

State District Judge John “Trey” McClendon did not make a decision Monday and said he would consider documents presented in court in his decision.

Baker, 34, already posted a $350,000 bond for murder. But on November 13, prosecutors added an aggravated assault charge with a bond of $500,000.

Baker and his attorney, Dan Hurley, requested a lower bond.

Police responded shortly after 6:00 a.m. on a Sunday morning at Market Street location, 4425 19th Street. Police said Baker shot and killed Holloway in the parking lot for seemingly no reason. Baker told police he did not know Holloway and had no hard feelings against Market Street.

Baker drove to the nearby United Express and fired shots into the building, according to an arrest warrant. He then drove to Covenant Medical Center where he fired a pistol at his own vehicle. He was arrested at Covenant by an off-duty police officer working as security.

During the Monday hearing, Baker’s attorney presented the idea that because he was suffering from COVID-19, Baker may have experienced hypoxia. There was testimony from Baker’s wife that in the days before the shooting, Baker experienced hallucinations.

She testified that Baker was paranoid and irrational. She said a few days after the shooting, she was able to talk to him by phone and his mental state seemed closer to normal.

Baker’s father, John Bennett Baker of Tahoka, said Robert was the teddy bear of the family. He was never a bully, according to his father’s testimony.

The family proposed that if Robert Baker can make bond, he will be admitted for inpatient mental health treatment. His brother testified he would supervise Baker 24/7.

Testimony on Monday indicated Baker had never been previously arrested for any reason.

A decision by the judge was not made at the hearing. It was not known Monday night when a decision on the bond-reduction would be made.