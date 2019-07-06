Market Street to Donate more than $3,000 to Local Charity

The following is a press release from the United Family:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Market Street will donate $3,400 to Boots and Badges of the South Plains following the company’s annual Lubbock area softball tournament.

The tournament, which was hosted by team members from Market Street, Amigos, and United Supermarkets on June 9th at the Texas Tech Athletic Complex softball fields, included about 400 participants. The day of games and friendly competition is designed to raise funds for designated charities.

Boots and Badges of the South Plains works to raise money for local first responders and their families during times of need. The non-profit serves 23 counties across the South Plains. Aaron Cristan, who leads the organization, says this presentation is coming at an ideal time.

“We have needs that are currently going unmet. The money raised will allow our organization to help cover those costs and ease the burden for local first responders and their families,” says Cristan.

WHEN: July 9th – 10:45 a.m.

WHERE: Market Street

3405 50th St.

Lubbock, TX.

