Market Street to host Teachers on the Rise kick-off on August 14

As the 2019-2020 school year begins, Market Street will host the Mrs Baird’s Teachers on the Rise kick-off event following the first day of school.

This marks the eighth year the program has taken place on the South Plains with The United Family as a sponsor and supporter. Each month three teachers are recognized as outstanding educators and win a $100 gift card from United Supermarkets, with an area elementary, middle school and high school educator selected. Students can nominate a teacher by heading over to www.MrsBTeacher.com and explain why they deserve special recognition. Each student whose nominee is selected, also wins a $50 gift card from United Supermarkets.

The afternoon of fun will take place on Wednesday, August 14th at the Market Street located at 3405 50th Street. In addition to multiple giveaways and a chance to win free bread for a year, radio station KLLL will broadcast live from the event.

WHEN:

Wednesday, August 14th

4:00 – 6:00 P.M.



WHERE:

Market Street

3405 50th Street

Lubbock, TX 79413

About The United Family®

In its 103rd year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 53 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and their distribution center in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 96 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC. For more information, please visit www.unitedtexas.com.

