Market Street’s 28-Day Challenge returns in 2019

Market Street’s popular 28-Day Challenge, led by The United Family’s team of registered dietitians, is back again for 2019. The free four-week health and wellness initiative is designed to jump-start lasting healthy habits while nurturing a positive relationship with food, and enjoying the process.

The program features 28 daily healthy living challenges which highlight special offers, products and easy-to-incorporate healthy swaps and inspiration to keep participants on-track with their wellness goals in 2019. Participants get access to a printable calendar, four week meal plan, a chance to win a $500 Market Street gift card, motivational tips and tricks and healthy recipes.

“Going into the third year, we’ve learned what makes the program effective and we are confident this year’s program empowers guests with simple ways to take control of their health and create the ideal wellness program for themselves and their family,” said Health and Wellness Manager Brenda Duby, MS, RD. “Participation in last year’s program was tremendous and we’re thrilled for Market Street to continue to be the go-to partner for families looking to live a healthier lifestyle.”

Guests can sign up for this free online program at marketstreet28day.com. Challenge participants can also take advantage of extra face-to-face support at most Market Street locations during the Eat Well Live Well Expo on Sat. Jan. 12 and Sunday Jan. 13. From 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. the Market Street locations will host health and wellness experts offering samples, tours, advice and support.

