LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family announced in a press release its hosting “Entertaining Made Easy” expo at all Market Street locations on November 4 and November 5 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day.

During the expo, guests will be able to peruse options Market Street has available to make entertaining during gatherings easier, according to the press release.

The press release said just about every department will have something different on display at the expo.

“This expo is really an opportunity for our guests to see all of the ways our Market Street teams can take their holiday gatherings to the next level,” said Chris James, COO for The United Family.