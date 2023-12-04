LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation announced on Monday that routine bridge maintenance and repairs are scheduled overnight on Wednesday on the University Avenue bridge at Marsha Sharp Freeway.

The work will require the bridge to be closed to all traffic starting at 10:20 p.m. and will reopen to traffic by 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

TxDOT said the late start to the operation should not impact the Texas Tech University basketball traffic.

TxDOT asked drivers to stay alert, slow down and follow the posted detours. Work will take place weather permitting.