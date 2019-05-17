Martinez punished for eviction gone wrong, police nearly hit by SUV

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Carlos Martinez, 34, of Lubbock was sentenced early Friday afternoon to 16 years in prison for an incident that resulted in officers firing shots at him. A jury found Martinez guilty on Thursday.

Police and a Lubbock County Constable were on scene with Martinez in the 3200 block of 62nd Street in April of 2017. The incident turned violent and police accused Martinez of trying to run over officers with an SUV. Multiple officers scrambled to not get hit.

It was at that moment that officers fired several shots into the SUV, but Martinez got away.

He was captured the next day.

That same jury that convicted Martinez also assessed his punishment.

“I know that Carlos Martinez has tried to get it right,” Martinez’s lawyer told the jury during the punishment phase of the trial. “Whether it’s too little too late, that’s up to you to decide.”

His attorney also said, “I know that when he got in jail, something happened. He went over and above what was required. He’s gained weight, got off substances, and he’s made a spiritual change as well.”

Because of previous convictions, the minimum sentence would have been 15 years. The prosecution asked jurors to go above the 15 years to send a message that police officers’ lives have value.

