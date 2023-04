LUBBOCK, Texas– Texas Tech University announced in a press release on Tuesday the Masked Rider will transfer the reins and Raider Red will pass to their respective successors on Friday.

Nexstar/Jason Davis

According to the release, the Masked Rider, Caroline Hobbs, would transfer the reins to her successor and two graduating Raider Reds would be unmasked.