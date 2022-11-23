LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas Tech University announced the Masked Rider will be unavailable for Saturday’s football matchup between the Red Raiders and the Oklahoma Sooners.

“Due to inflammation in one of Centennial Champion’s legs, the Masked Rider will be unable to make her traditional pre-game run and lead the team onto the field,” a press release from TTU and Texas Tech Today website said.

Veterinarians examining and treating Centennial Champion said the horse is expected to return to full health in a few weeks, the university said.

Texas Tech said further details, including the potential effect on upcoming university events, will be released in the future.