LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock said Tuesday that, effective immediately, masks were no longer required to ride on Citibus.

The city said this was due to a court order. Additionally, the city said some Citibus vehicles and facilities may still have signage stating “No Mask, No Ride,” due to the recent nature of the rule change.

Read the full release by the city below:

As a result of a court order, effective immediately and as of April 18, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s order requiring masks on public transit systems and transportation hubs is no longer in effect.

Due to the recent nature of the ruling, some Citibus vehicles and facilities might still have some signage stating “No Mask, No Ride.” Passengers ARE NOT required to wear a mask, but may if they choose.