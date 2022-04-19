LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Citibus:

As a result of a court order, effective immediately and as of April 18, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s order requiring masks on public transit systems and transportation hubs is no longer in effect.

Due to the recent nature of the ruling, some Citibus vehicles and facilities might still have some signage stating “No Mask, No Ride.” Passengers ARE NOT required to wear a mask, but may if they choose.

