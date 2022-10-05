LUBBOCK, Texas — The sight of smoke, flames and even people laying on the ground as though they were injured or killed will be a training exercise only on Wednesday at the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.

“The exercise is a test of our emergency plans, policies and procedures; and will ensure that local first responders, assisting agencies and other departments are prepared to handle any major emergencies that could occur at the airport,” a statement from the City of Lubbock said. “Hundreds of participants will be involved including role-playing volunteers, first responders and dozens of emergency response vehicles.”

The training was scheduled to last eight hours.

“The Airport will remain open during the exercise, and no impact is expected on arriving or departing flights,” Lubbock said.