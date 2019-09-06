Mass migration to Seminole subject of new book

SEMINOLE, Texas — Local author Tina Siemens will host a book launch on September 13 at 4:00 P.M. in Seminole (202 SW Ave).

Her book, Seminole: Some People Never Give Up, covers one of the great immigration stories — the mass immigration of Mennonites to Seminole which led to Congress passing a bill granting a path to citizenship for 500 Mennonites in Texas.

Siemens said her family was a part of this mass immigration.

Siemens hopes hundreds will be at the book launch, including some politicians. She said in an email to EverythingLubbock.com that the event would be an excellent time to follow up and see how this mass immigration worked out.

Seimens also provided a link to a promotional video.