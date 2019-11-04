Massengale to announce re-election campaign for Lubbock City Council

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Owen Group Advertising:

Steve Massengale will announce that he is seeking re-election for Lubbock City Council District 4 Representative in a press conference Thursday morning at the Lubbock City Council chambers at 11am.

Councilman Massengale was first elected in 2016. Massengale serves as CEO and Owner of Advanced Graphix, a company that manufactures and distributes promotional products. He is also owner of The Matador, a local retail business that specializes in Texas Tech apparel and gifts. Having owned and operated businesses from an early age and having previously served as an elected official, Steve believes that working with people and leveraging their strengths to produce successful results is a key dynamic in both business and in community service.

Steve is passionate about Lubbock, and strongly believes in giving back to the community and in serving others.

According to Massengale, “Lubbock’s future is bright. Our economy is stronger than it’s ever been. There are many important projects underway that will impact our City. Construction of Loop 88, connection to ERCOT, and downtown redevelopment are all critical to sustaining our growth. Since 2016, this Council has tackled the projects that were long overdue or have been avoided all together. These projects require leadership that understands hard work and making tough decisions to move our community forward, leadership that I have proven in the past and with your support will advance Lubbock into 2020 and beyond.”

Massengale served on the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees from 2006 to 2014, acting as president from 2012 to 2014. He has also served in many volunteer roles, including The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, The Committee for Champions, Covenant Health System Foundation, Communities in Schools, South Plains Association of Governments, United Way, South Plains Council BSA, and the West Texas Kidney Foundation. Prior to being elected to Council, Steve served on the Planning and Zoning Commission for the City of Lubbock.

The city wide election will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

