Massive lines at UMC for COVID-19 testing

LUBBOCK, Texas — University Medical Center dealt with bumper-to-bumper traffic as hundreds of drivers came to the hospital to be tested for COVID-19. More than 500 people were tested for the virus, and extra hands had to be called in to help control the crowds.

“It’s been crazy, like all day non-stop action, I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Reyes Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer for UMC. “The line actually wrapped around the parking lot, and then spilled out onto the road behind us.”

Officials said they have never seen lines like this even during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, adding it approximately took two hours for drivers to get to the front of the line. Jimenez believed the increase in testing could be a result of more locations re-opening around the community.

“People are getting comfortable again, and maybe getting a little to lax,” Jimenez said. “We have to remember that COVID isn’t going away any time soon, and even when we are out we have to do our part.”

University Medical Center said while the massive lines were surprising, they are preparing for the rest of the week. Adding new lanes, and recruiting more help should more people need their services.