LUBBOCK, Texas — Elaborate makeup, over exaggeration and creative dances set the stage for a long-standing tradition at Lubbock Christian University during Homecoming week – Master Follies.

Established on Dec. 12, 1958, according to an article in LCU’s 60th Anniversary book published in 2017, this production has evolved into a captivating showcase of creativity and camaraderie.

Master Follies is a unique event where men’s and women’s social clubs on campus compete. Randal Dement, Vice President of Student Life at LCU, described it as a musical production competition where each club creates and performs a six-minute story using popular songs turned parodies and sung a cappella, dance and folly. These performances are segued by musical numbers from four to eight ‘Hosts’ and ‘Hostesses.’

Image from LCU’s Master Follies 2023. (Courtesy: Lubbock Christian University)

“Its one of those things you gotta see to understand,” said Dement.

Each club inserts its own quirks into Master Follies, a YouTube video published by LCU explained. Whether its a signature march or the iconic hand sign of their club.

Adding to the offbeat charm of Master Follies, club members embrace the ritual of performing and even strolling barefoot from the anticipation-filled moments at the Christian Development Center (where they wait in between performances) to the stage at McDonald Moody Auditorium.

The tradition goes beyond entertainment; it’s a way for students to learn collaboration and leadership as participants invest weeks rehearsing, and creating backdrops and costumes in anticipation of the biggest event of the year. As stated in the 60th Anniversary book, Master Follies becomes a space for forming lifelong friendships.

Trophies and awards are at stake such as the first, second and third places, as well as the People’s Choice Award.

‘Sing It Out’ is theme for this year’s Master Follies show, so if you haven’t seen one, the school encourages you to make plans.

There are three shows, one on Friday, Feb. 16 and two on Saturday, Feb. 17. Tickets can be purchased for $20 on LCU’s website.